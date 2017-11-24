TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: What are you doing to celebrate Thanksgiving this year?

PAULETTE JACKSON Miracle Mile “My family will be having the traditional meal: dressing, sweet potato pie, macaroni and cheese, and greens and we’ll sit around and play games.

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

BRIAN ANDERSON
Los Angeles
“Thanksgivings are usually magical. This year it’s just me, so I’ll be watching football and having chicken or something.”

ROBIN MARTIN
Los Angeles
“I’m a transplant from New York. So, this year I decided to go feed the homeless. I volunteered on Skid Row.”

LEAFORD HACKETT
Los Angeles
“Pretty traditional; we’ll just be hanging out with good energy, good food, and everybody off work — enjoying the food.”

 

TESS LOTTA
West Hollywood
“I’m celebrating Thanksgiving with my niece and nephew and their mom. We’ll be having a multi-cuisine dinner.”

PATSY PERRY
Los Angeles
“My family will be together. Everybody is bringing their own dish, we’ll have prayer and take plenty of pictures.”

