STREET BEAT: What are you doing to celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
BRIAN ANDERSON
Los Angeles
“Thanksgivings are usually magical. This year it’s just me, so I’ll be watching football and having chicken or something.”
ROBIN MARTIN
Los Angeles
“I’m a transplant from New York. So, this year I decided to go feed the homeless. I volunteered on Skid Row.”
LEAFORD HACKETT
Los Angeles
“Pretty traditional; we’ll just be hanging out with good energy, good food, and everybody off work — enjoying the food.”
TESS LOTTA
West Hollywood
“I’m celebrating Thanksgiving with my niece and nephew and their mom. We’ll be having a multi-cuisine dinner.”
PATSY PERRY
Los Angeles
“My family will be together. Everybody is bringing their own dish, we’ll have prayer and take plenty of pictures.”