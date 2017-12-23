STREET BEAT: ‘What does Christmas mean to you?’
Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in Inglewood.
Inglewood
“It’s giving and worshipping. Giving to the homeless, to the needy, giving to the people that never had — that is the true meaning of Christmas to me.”
Stewart Bailey
Inglewood
“It’s about community, love and most of all, Christ, because it’s his birth. We have to remember his day, and we have to take care of each other as neighbors.”
LeGlenn Williams
Inglewood
“The meaning of Christmas to me is family, love, fun and food.”
Bryon Evans
Inglewood
“Being happy, enjoying life … enjoying the last breaths you take. It’s Christmas.”