STREET BEAT: Are you concerned about wildfires having a bigger impact here?

Bernard Burns Los Angeles “If they don't contain it, sure. But that is a whole lot of fire that would have to come down here.”

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills.

Hollywood Charles
Los Angeles
“Yes, with all the gerrymandering they’ve done in Southern California. … It’s crazy.”

Joe Rueda
Riverside County
“The carbon emissions it is throwing out now, I know it would be affecting us. It’s us that is breathing in all the air, all that carbon monoxide that stays up there.”

Jamaiel Shabaka
Los Angeles
“It wasn’t any fires over here. That fire I don’t think it’s coming this way.”

