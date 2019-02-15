Community Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: Do you think Kamala Harris can be elected president?

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 97 Views

Karla Jan Morgan-Biggs

Moorpark

“Sure do. I like her spirit, presentation, and she speaks with knowledge. She has my vote.”

Edwin Biggs

Moorpark

“Yes, she will be able take command of the situation and really turn around some of these things that have been going down hill the last two years.”

Larry Hinds

Greenville, Mississippi

“Yes, she seems to be real. She’s an honest person. I would vote for her.”

Arvin Mitchell

Los Angeles

“Yes, she seems to be qualified. If she becomes our president, her cabinet has to be just as qualified.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles.

Pluria

Related Articles
Mamas Boyz Opinion

Mama’s Boyz

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff
Opinion Street Beat

STREET BEAT: ‘Do you take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Debra Varnado in the Crenshaw District.
Entertainment Featured Local News News Opinion

‘What is your New Year’s resolution for 2019?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon

STREET BEAT Gwen Owens Los Angeles “To make my goal of moving to Europe for a year.” Shamine Sharpe Los Angeles “To learn how to communicate better.” Darrin D.Note Milton Los Angeles “To have more peace and patience.” Judson Tutwiler Los Angeles “To quit smoking and be more frugal with my economics and finances.” Compiled Read More…