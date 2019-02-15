STREET BEAT: Do you think Kamala Harris can be elected president?

Karla Jan Morgan-Biggs

Moorpark

“Sure do. I like her spirit, presentation, and she speaks with knowledge. She has my vote.”

Edwin Biggs

Moorpark

“Yes, she will be able take command of the situation and really turn around some of these things that have been going down hill the last two years.”

Larry Hinds

Greenville, Mississippi

“Yes, she seems to be real. She’s an honest person. I would vote for her.”

Arvin Mitchell

Los Angeles

“Yes, she seems to be qualified. If she becomes our president, her cabinet has to be just as qualified.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles.