STREET BEAT: ‘Do you think that Black History Month is still relevant?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles.
SUNDAY SIMMS
West Hollywood
“It’s relevant every month, not just February. Black history is American history, it’s world history. It should not be celebrated for just one month.”
MICHAEL BIVENS
Los Angeles
“It’s always going to be relevant. The contributions of African Americans in this country are important and should be celebrated.”
LADONNA PARKER
Los Angeles
“Yes, because not enough people understand our history across the board. Blacks in this country don’t even understand and that’s true with other groups exponentially.”