TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Do you think that Black History Month is still relevant?’

PHILLIP DUNN JR. Los Angeles “Yeah, I think it’s more relevant with Donald Trump in office.”
PHILLIP DUNN JR. Los Angeles “Yeah, I think it’s more relevant with Donald Trump in office.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles.

SUNDAY SIMMS West Hollywood “It’s relevant every month, not just February. Black history is American history, it’s world history. It should not be celebrated for just one month.”

SUNDAY SIMMS
West Hollywood
“It’s relevant every month, not just February. Black history is American history, it’s world history. It should not be celebrated for just one month.”

MICHAEL BIVENS Los Angeles “It’s always going to be relevant. The contributions of African Americans in this country are important and should be celebrated.”

MICHAEL BIVENS
Los Angeles
“It’s always going to be relevant. The contributions of African Americans in this country are important and should be celebrated.”

LADONNA PARKER Los Angeles “Yes, because not enough people understand our history across the board. Blacks in this country don’t even understand and that’s true with other groups exponentially.”

LADONNA PARKER
Los Angeles
“Yes, because not enough people understand our history across the board. Blacks in this country don’t even understand and that’s true with other groups exponentially.”

 

 

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search