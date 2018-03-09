TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Is the entertainment industry becoming more inclusive?’

Belinda Thompson Leimert Park “[The entertainment industry] is including everybody to me. I watched the [Academy] Awards and everybody is coming together. ... Everybody seems like they’re coming together, blacks, whites, Latinos…”

Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Leimert Park.

 

Jazmine Stewart
Leimert Park
“Yes and no. … The only reason why [the entertainment industry] is becoming inclusive is because more people are speaking up about it.”

Davion Cok
Inglewood
“In a way, yes, but in other ways no. For African Americans, it’s starting to become more [inclusive], but I feel like maybe we could see other ethnicities too, not just blacks. … Asians, Hispanics, Indian.”

Wayne Bourgeois
South Los Angeles
“Yes, I would say yes, but there’s still too much violence in the entertainment world.”

Wonder
Los Angeles
“Yes. I really appreciate the realism that I’m seeing in more music videos, just as far as the differences of people … different races, mixtures of races, sexualities, lifestyle preferences, and they’re actually starting to represent more of what I see everyday instead of just this ideal, Hollywood, polished view of humans.”

James Williams
Inglewood
“There’s always been different ethnicities in music from day one. … I think now, there might be a little more [inclusivity] since ‘Black Panther’ came out. There are more movies with [people of] color in them.”

