STREET BEAT: ‘Should ESPN have suspended Jemele Hill for voicing her opinions?’

JOHNATHON SMITH Los Angeles “Yes, because she’s paid to talk about sports and thus she should stick to sports. When she spoke out on things outside of the realm of her profession, she invited ESPN to act.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

NORMA MARTINEZ
Los Angeles
“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s fair.”

ROBERT PERCY
Park La Brea
“Based on what’s right — no. Based on business — they did the right thing. ESPN is highly affiliated with the football league.”

MAGICA HAYWOOD
Lancaster
“That’s ridiculous. First of all, it’s her own time and its freedom of speech we’re talking about.”

SEAN T.
Los Angeles
“Yes, because they warned her. When you start talking about advertising – that’s [the team’s] money. She’s hurting their corporation. I understand what she was saying but, because of her position with ESPN, she shouldn’t have said it in public.”

AUDREY TIGER
Los Angeles
“No, because she has First Amendment rights.”

BETSY PINKNEY
Miracle Mile
“I’m not surprised that they did, but I wish that they hadn’t. She’s African American, so if they didn’t penalize her it would have been like she got a break. My unbiased opinion is they should have, but my biased opinion is no; they shouldn’t have.”

