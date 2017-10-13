STREET BEAT: ‘Should ESPN have suspended Jemele Hill for voicing her opinions?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
NORMA MARTINEZ Los Angeles “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s fair.”
ROBERT PERCY Park La Brea “Based on what’s right — no. Based on business — they did the right thing. ESPN is highly affiliated with the football league.”
MAGICA HAYWOOD Lancaster “That’s ridiculous. First of all, it’s her own time and its freedom of speech we’re talking about.”
SEAN T. Los Angeles “Yes, because they warned her. When you start talking about advertising – that’s [the team’s] money. She’s hurting their corporation. I understand what she was saying but, because of her position with ESPN, she shouldn’t have said it in public.”
AUDREY TIGER Los Angeles “No, because she has First Amendment rights.”
BETSY PINKNEY Miracle Mile “I’m not surprised that they did, but I wish that they hadn’t. She’s African American, so if they didn’t penalize her it would have been like she got a break. My unbiased opinion is they should have, but my biased opinion is no; they shouldn’t have.”