STREET BEAT: ‘Other than a holiday, what does Labor Day mean to you?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
ANTONIO MCCALISTER
Park LaBrea
“On Labor Day, history salutes those that have given their lives in jobs and professions that have helped strengthen the nation’s economy.”
ANGELA MATHIS
Los Angeles
“In terms of labor rights, we have some ways to go, but we’ve come a long way. So it’s important to celebrate those milestones.”
DON BARTLOW
Los Angeles
“To me, it’s a way to acknowledge the physical labor that built this country … and to think of the people protesting for a living wage today.”
CARLOS MILLAN
Los Angeles
“I guess on Labor Day we should think of men and women who work and unions that have fought for workers’ rights.”
MARIAN THOMAS
Los Angeles
“[Labor Day] needs to be acknowledged, absolutely. … As laborers, we must stand up and make demands. It seems like we are becoming a peasant society.”
STEVEN HARVEY
Miracle Mile
“I just stayed home and relaxed with reading. Labor Day is a day that people that are working hard deserve to have a comfortable resting and a break from their work.”