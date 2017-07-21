STREET BEAT: ‘Should the homeless be allowed to camp on the streets?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
JAQUAN CROOM
Los Angeles
“Yes, because they obviously have nowhere else to go. But if it’s bothering people, somebody should make a big facility for them to go to … in every area of the city.”
SEAN BENNETT
Los Feliz
“I think you can only ask someone to move [from their street camp] if you have a place for them to move to.”
TONY SANDOVAL
Silver Lake
“No. It’s not good. It’s not healthy for them, it’s not healthy for the community. This is a complicated topic. There are nice places for them to go and they don’t want to.”