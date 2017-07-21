TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Should the homeless be allowed to camp on the streets?’

DANNY DAVID Los Angeles “They really need to put them up in a homeless place. But if there is nowhere comfortable for them to go, they should be allowed to settle down where they are. Where else are they going to go?”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

JAQUAN CROOM
Los Angeles
“Yes, because they obviously have nowhere else to go. But if it’s bothering people, somebody should make a big facility for them to go to … in every area of the city.”

SEAN BENNETT
Los Feliz
“I think you can only ask someone to move [from their street camp] if you have a place for them to move to.”

TONY SANDOVAL
Silver Lake
“No. It’s not good. It’s not healthy for them, it’s not healthy for the community. This is a complicated topic. There are nice places for them to go and they don’t want to.”

