STREET BEAT: ‘How do you plan to spend the holidays?’

Rafik Allen Inglewood “Go to my family’s house like we usually do every year. Hang out there. Go to my spiritual godparents’ house and spend some time there as well — and eat a lot.”
Compiled by Debra Varnado in Leimert Park.

Kim Maxwell Leimert Park “Quietly. Attending some Kwanzaa events, probably in Leimert Park. I am not really much of a hoop-hoop-hoop-la holiday person.”

Watson Hartsoe Boyle Heights “I am going back home to Tennessee to spend it with my parents and grandparents. I am from the Appalachian region and the first generation to make it to a big city.”

Jonane Walker Chesterfield Square “I plan to spend the holidays with my grandchildren here in L.A. in the home that I grew up in. This will be my first Christmas back in my home since childhood.”

