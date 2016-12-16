STREET BEAT: ‘How do you plan to spend the holidays?’
Compiled by Debra Varnado in Leimert Park.
Kim Maxwell
Leimert Park
“Quietly. Attending some Kwanzaa events, probably in Leimert Park. I am not really much of a hoop-hoop-hoop-la holiday person.”
Watson Hartsoe
Boyle Heights
“I am going back home to Tennessee to spend it with my parents and grandparents. I am from the Appalachian region and the first generation to make it to a big city.”
Jonane Walker
Chesterfield Square
“I plan to spend the holidays with my grandchildren here in L.A. in the home that I grew up in. This will be my first Christmas back in my home since childhood.”