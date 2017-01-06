STREET BEAT: ‘How would you rate Barack Obama as president?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in Mid-Wilshire District.
GLYNIS WALKER Los Angeles “A plus, plus, plus, plus. I don’t know how he did it. The presidency is a position that’s under the highest telescope of the planet. … His presidency revealed the dark side of how our country really is.”
JOHN MACK Lafayette Square “Outstanding. He was a trail blazer in many respects. … I would give him a nine.”
REGGIE BRUCE Los Angeles “Considering what he inherited, I would rank him a nine. He maneuvered all of it. He brought the economy back and he found a way to end the wars despite the bigots.”