STREET BEAT: ‘Do immigrants take jobs away from the black community?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
JAMIE BALL
Los Angeles
“No, I think there’s enough opportunity out there for everyone if you go after it.”
LAUREN W.
Hollywood
“No, because from what I understand you still have to have what it takes to get the job. They don’t just hand them out.”
DELANA VAUGHN
Los Angeles
“No, we all have opportunities. We can’t get mad if somebody else takes advantage of an opportunity. We all have choices.”
CLAIRE RIVERS
Mid-Wilshire
“I guess it depends on what the job might be. If they are blue-collar jobs, yes. White-collar jobs, I don’t know.”
WILLIAM BRYANT
Hollywood
“Sure, because usually they will work for very little money, and [there are] so many of them.”
MARK M.
Claremont
“I wouldn’t say they take away jobs from blacks. I kind of get offended by the implication that low-wage jobs are just for blacks.”
BOB GREY
Chatsworth
“I think immigrants take jobs that most people don’t want. I wouldn’t take most of the jobs that an immigrant might take unless I had to.”