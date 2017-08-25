STREET BEAT: ‘How would you improve the educational system in South L.A.?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
VALENTINE EWUDO Mid-Wilshire “To be honest with you, I don’t think things can change with public schools. It’s going to take an education entrepreneur.”
STEPHANE JOHNSON Los Angeles “I think smaller class sizes and reevaluation of the curriculum. I think the curriculum needs to be reassessed every few years and more in tune with what the students’ needs are, instead of standardized.”
GLORIA M. Los Angeles “They need to change the dress code for teachers and the children. Teachers need to dress like teachers and children need to dress like students. If somebody shows up for school half-dressed, they are not going there to learn.”
JOHNNY PALAZZO Gardena “It starts from home. The teachers can’t do it by themselves. And the homework the kids are given must be done right away while the kids still remember the lessons.”
ASHLEY MCSKIMMING Hollywood “I’m a teacher so I would encourage people to utilize their home schools and work together with teachers and community members to make it better together. When you go on the westside there is a strong parent involvement and parents donate money.”