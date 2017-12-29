STREET BEAT: ‘What would you like to see happen in 2018?’

Johnny Lee Israel Los Angeles “I look forward to blowing up. People in Hollywood are telling me I’m going to be the next major comedian. I want the world to be at peace, and hopefully no war with North Korea.”
Tyler Sims Long Beach “New beginnings, new chapters and different decisions in my life for myself, individually and to maintain consistency whatever I’m doing. I want to be more focused in 2018.”
Rasheeda El Amin Los Angeles “I’m looking forward to knowing myself better and to make some money making my shea butter and to be more accepting of my co-workers and my family.”