STREET BEAT: ‘What would you like to see happen in 2018?’

Kimberly Cruz Crenshaw “I'm looking forward to see just how much of a change it's going to be in Crenshaw. Crenshaw was pre-dominantly black and now I'm seeing more nationalities. It's going to be pretty interesting to see."

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in Leimert Park.

Johnny Lee Israel
Los Angeles
“I look forward to blowing up. People in Hollywood are telling me I’m going to be the next major comedian. I want the world to be at peace, and hopefully no war with North Korea.”

Tyler Sims
Long Beach
“New beginnings, new chapters and different decisions in my life for myself, individually and to maintain consistency whatever I’m doing. I want to be more focused in 2018.”

Rasheeda El Amin
Los Angeles
“I’m looking forward to knowing myself better and to make some money making my shea butter and to be more accepting of my co-workers and my family.”

