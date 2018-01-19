TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Is Martin Luther King Jr.’s message still relevant today?’

Zachary Byars, 10 South Los Angeles “He had a dream, and it means that people can accomplish some things no matter what skin color they are. He changed the world.”

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in South Los Angeles.

Orbie Jones
South Los Angeles
“It will live forever.”

Daniel Kirwan
South Los Angeles
“It’s even more important. We’ve got a reconciliation of sorts.”

Carol Roberts
South Los Angeles
“His message is even more relevant today because we have supposedly a leader of the free world who is anti-everything that King stood for.”

