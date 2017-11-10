TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Why are there more mass shootings in America?’

TRACY MALLARD Los Angeles “Because mental illness is going unchecked and the people suffering have guns, possibly schizophrenia, and rage — and they’re going out into the streets like that.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan and Myesha Johnson in the Mid-Wilshire District.

CARLOS CASTILLO
Los Angeles
“Lack of gun control and no empathy and compassion for our fellow man.”

JEVON EDWARDS
Miracle Mile
“I think the crime rate is up tremendously because lots of people are unemployed. If we keep people more productive, there will be less crime.”

JOANNE RIVERS
Los Angeles
“Most people can buy guns easily. I think [gun buyers] should have a big long qualifying list to fill out.”

DEVON PIERCE
Los Angeles
“There is a lot of instability today, not just because of mental illness but because of hate groups. And I think Trump has stirred up something that he can’t control.”

HUNTER THOMPSON
Mid-City
“I think there is a really serious lack of trust and comradery among citizens of the United States — and there is a good reason for it. Plus, if you look at Japan, they have almost no gun violence because of strict gun control.”

EVE GANLIS
Los Angeles
“I don’t know – people are angry. I think it’s something like they are not satisfied with their lives, and they take it out on other people, and [mass shootings] are the new thing to do.”

JUDY JIMENEZ
Wilmington
“Probably video games have something to do with [mass shootings] – because with the whole 360 video camera [players] are literally inside the video game. And it’s an adrenaline rush people like.”

