STREET BEAT: ‘What movie from 2017 most deserves an Oscar?’

Leo Velez Downey “‘Get Out.’... It was just different ... not so much because of the acting, because everybody’s acting was OK.”

Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Koreatown.

 

Chresto
Koreatown
“The movie with the young girl … ‘Lady Bird’ because it was very well executed. It’s the first time I’ve seen a female character in a movie that is not the Hollywood cliche of an ignorant or naive child coming-of-age.”

Ricardo Barajas
Garden Grove
“‘The Shape of Water.’ I think it was interesting to see a disability played out on the big screen in a complex love role. … That’s something that I haven’t ever really seen and I really like Guillermo Del Toro’s work.”

Carmen Rosas
Los Angeles
“I didn’t even go to the theater in 2017 just because of school.”

Zully Flores
South Los Angeles
“‘The Shape of Water’ … you can see yourself in it. … When people judge things like the creature was judged because it was unknown and it wasn’t even doing anything wrong. So you could relate that to us or to anyone that feels that way.”

Aizen Mume
Ohio
“I don’t know what I really liked. I could only talk about the movies I didn’t like. … I walked out of ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’ I didn’t like that.”

