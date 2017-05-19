TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘Should the president have fired FBI Director James Comey?’

DELLA WILLIAMS Los Angeles “I think he has the right to fire whoever he wants. I think the timing was suspicious and I just wonder if it’s going to stop or prolong the Russian probe.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

SARAH KNOWLTON
Los Angeles
“No, because in doing so he committed an obstruction of justice, which is an impeachable offense.”

REGGIE MILES
Los Angeles
“I don’t think so. But I don’t really follow the politics because I don’t see what’s going on. The big sharks don’t tell us enough, so we can’t really understand.”

KIM GREEN
Inglewood
“Not right now. If [Trump] was going to do it, he should have done it a while ago. It just seems suspicious.”

