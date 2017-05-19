STREET BEAT: ‘Should the president have fired FBI Director James Comey?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
SARAH KNOWLTON
Los Angeles
“No, because in doing so he committed an obstruction of justice, which is an impeachable offense.”
REGGIE MILES
Los Angeles
“I don’t think so. But I don’t really follow the politics because I don’t see what’s going on. The big sharks don’t tell us enough, so we can’t really understand.”
KIM GREEN
Inglewood
“Not right now. If [Trump] was going to do it, he should have done it a while ago. It just seems suspicious.”