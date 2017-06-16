TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: Do rich blacks face the same sort of racism that poor blacks face?

CHARLES MATHERS Hollywood “Hell yeah, but rich blacks can afford to ignore it. LeBron was like — it was cool that it [racism] happened to him, because he could bring some type of awareness.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in Griffith Park.

BLISS GARCIA
Hollywood
“I think yeah. Everyone experiences everything differently when they are wealthy.”

JEFF FRANKLYN
Orlando, Florida
“Not to the same extent. But, I think blacks that have money can infuriate some racists. Just because they don’t expect us to have it – and they can’t understand why we have [wealth] and they don’t. So, I think even rich blacks see it [racism], but not to the same extent.”

KALEB RICHARDS
Orlando, Florida
No, they don’t, simply because of their status and life is about your status. Your status level is pretty much who you are.

