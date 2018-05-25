STREET BEAT: ‘Should race matter in the selection of the next police chief?’

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.
Julius Jones
Los Angeles
“I don’t think that race matters based on the fact if we get anybody in there, let them be impartial and fair.”
Juan Rodriguez
Los Angeles
“If you’re not qualified, I don’t need you there. If there was a Hispanic or black, they probably would be a little more understanding.”
Jeffery Henderson
Los Angeles
“I think human sensibility should matter more than anything. I think that justice and objectivity should matter more than anything.”