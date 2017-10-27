TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREEt BEAT: STREET BEAT ‘Are legal injunctions against South L.A. gangs reducing violence?’

REGGIE TURNER Los Angeles “I believe they reduce violence definitely. Any corrective action that takes place in the community where you can show a direct cause between where they are and what they are doing will help.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

FREDDY CASTELLANOS
Los Angeles
“I think it’ll work because it’ll stop gang members that have previous strikes from being with other gang members. It’ll give them fear that if they hang out with other gang members they could get another strike.”

ASHLEY DELVA
Los Angeles
“Yeah, it can help. I think it’ll make people think twice about doing anything wrong.”

ANNIEVE WILLIAMS
Chatsworth
“I believe so and the police department needs to reinforce their gang task force. They shouldn’t be so lenient. They need to really go after the gangsters.”

RICHARD HARDY
Los Angeles
“Somewhat. In the old days, we had real neighborhoods; everybody took care of everybody. We knew everybody and if something [needed handling], we’d take care of it ourselves. Police use to be a kind of safeguard – that was the last resort. These days we need outside help.”

JAY JOLLIFFE
Hollywood
“Theoretically, I think they could but how is this different from profiling lower income and people of color. I think we’re calling profiling another name.”

JESSE C.
Northeast Los Angeles
“I can’t get with that as a member of this community, because I feel that some of these people can’t stop the gangs from hanging in their territorial neighborhoods. I think you’re just victimizing people who are already victims.”

