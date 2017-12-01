TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: In terms of development, what does South L.A. need the most?

FERNANDO RUIZ Los Angeles “I would probably say affordable housing and then better schools; they go hand and hand. If the housing is not good, the schools are not going to be good.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Fairfax District.

YOLANDO BURTON
South Central
“Healthy grocery stores. We need Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Sprouts; we need stores like that in our neighborhood.”

PHILLIP ADAMS
Mid-City
“Better schools and law enforcement that will actually work with the community not against us.”

GREG JOHNSON
Los Angeles
“Financial literacy. It’s a huge subject that’s missing from the educational landscape in South Los Angeles.”

KAREN B.
Los Angeles
“Help the homeless because the homeless are everywhere now and it’s not getting any better. They are building all these apartments, but nobody can afford them. The rents are too high and it’s ridiculous.”

PAM PERKINS
Los Angeles
“Improvement in schools; more teachers and less students to each teacher.”

MONIQUE HEADLES
Los Angeles
“We need help with the homeless problem. We are one of the largest cities and I think we have the biggest homeless problem.”

JEWEL FERGUSON
Inglewood
“Affordable housing, higher wages and parks with outside exercise equipment.”

