STREET BEAT: ‘Have things changed in South L.A. since the 1992 riots?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in South Los Angeles.
MARY JONES
South Los Angeles
“Not for the better; there’s still killing and people hungry and street people. No jobs for the poor. … To me, nothing has changed.”
ROLANDO JUAREZ
Los Angeles
“Things are still the same from what I see. Looks like things haven’t changed. Probably worse; the police are discriminating against Latinos.”
RICKY MOORE
Los Angeles
“I’m an older man now. The police don’t bother me. They don’t harass the older men 40 and 50, but with the younger dudes, the police stay on them.”