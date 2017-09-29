STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of athletes protesting during the national anthem?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
PATRICIA RAMOS Los Angeles “I think it’s important for people to protest and have a voice. It’s something everybody has the right to do. Taking that right away is un-American.”
DEE LACEY Miracle Mile “They have a right. They are not disrespecting the flag. They are just bringing to attention the fact that the national anthem should be for everyone.”
SANDRA JOHNSON Miracle Mile “Well, I think they have the right to do it. It’s been a long time coming. Bigots have been piling on the racism.”
GREGORY JACOBS Los Angeles “It’s a good thing; [the NFL players] are bringing attention to critical issues that the African American community is faced with.”
DESHAWN WRIGHT Los Angeles “It’s good. They are bringing awareness to strong issues. Some people might not like it but this gets people talking about it.”
JAMES KENT Los Angeles If the NFL [wholeheartedly] supported protesting in solidarity to blacks being killed by racial injustice in America they wouldn’t have kicked Colin Kaepernick out. I would have believed the NFL more if they had his back when he started this.”