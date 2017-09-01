TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of boys-only high schools?’

MABLE B. Los Angeles “They have merits and downfalls. A merit is they help kids focus more because they are not socially engaged with girls. The downfall is they are not socially engaged with girls.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

EBONY BROWN
Los Angeles
“I have a young daughter and I was nervous about her starting school because there is so much … boy attention nowadays. So, I feel like all-boys schools are cool and they should have all-girl schools, too.”

RAHIM SPENCER
Los Angeles
“I don’t know. I don’t see the point. Why would you want to separate boys from girls?”

MINA BARNETT
West Hollywood
“My husband went to a school like that in Jersey. He met some of his closest friends there.”

MARTHA SANDERS
Los Angeles
“That should be interesting. It really should be an all-boys school. That’s interesting. And then they should build an all-girls school, probably.”

DIANE SMITH
Miracle Mile
“It depends on how good the education is. It might be good to get their attention off girls. I would have loved if my boys could have gone to a school like that.”

STEWART S.
Hollywood
“In one sense it’s good because they won’t have to worry about being attracted to girls so much and they can focus on work. But also, it could retard their socialization skills, I think.”

MICHAEL LOBBAN
Los Angeles
“Manhood is a culture. It’s important to mold the character of a young man because the cultural enforcement he gets or doesn’t get is going to play a great role in the future.”

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search