STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of boys-only high schools?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
EBONY BROWN Los Angeles “I have a young daughter and I was nervous about her starting school because there is so much … boy attention nowadays. So, I feel like all-boys schools are cool and they should have all-girl schools, too.”
RAHIM SPENCER Los Angeles “I don’t know. I don’t see the point. Why would you want to separate boys from girls?”
MINA BARNETT West Hollywood “My husband went to a school like that in Jersey. He met some of his closest friends there.”
MARTHA SANDERS Los Angeles “That should be interesting. It really should be an all-boys school. That’s interesting. And then they should build an all-girls school, probably.”
DIANE SMITH Miracle Mile “It depends on how good the education is. It might be good to get their attention off girls. I would have loved if my boys could have gone to a school like that.”
STEWART S. Hollywood “In one sense it’s good because they won’t have to worry about being attracted to girls so much and they can focus on work. But also, it could retard their socialization skills, I think.”
MICHAEL LOBBAN Los Angeles “Manhood is a culture. It’s important to mold the character of a young man because the cultural enforcement he gets or doesn’t get is going to play a great role in the future.”