STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of O.J. Simpson being paroled in Nevada?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
JONNELL CHAVEZ Miracle Mile “He served his time, so I guess it’s cool. What goes around comes around. It might not have been fair, but in the original situation he was guilty of something, I’m sure.”
KIWAN CATO Los Angles “He’s served his time for the crime. I think he should get out based on that. But he clearly hasn’t learned that being black and having money doesn’t separate you from being black.”
APINYA P. Mid-Wilshire “I feel like we’re done with this. Why is this still happening? Why are we still spending time focused on this case when there are so many other important things to focus on?”