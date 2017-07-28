TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of O.J. Simpson being paroled in Nevada?’

RICK BURNSIDE Los Angeles “I hope he’s learned his lesson. How are you going to get away with murder and then turn around and take something from somebody — even though it’s your stuff?”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

JONNELL CHAVEZ
Miracle Mile
“He served his time, so I guess it’s cool. What goes around comes around. It might not have been fair, but in the original situation he was guilty of something, I’m sure.”

KIWAN CATO
Los Angles
“He’s served his time for the crime. I think he should get out based on that. But he clearly hasn’t learned that being black and having money doesn’t separate you from being black.”

APINYA P.
Mid-Wilshire
“I feel like we’re done with this. Why is this still happening? Why are we still spending time focused on this case when there are so many other important things to focus on?”

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search