STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think about the Olympics coming to L.A. in 2028?’

ELGIN GRANT Los Angeles “I think it’ll be great – it’ll be beautiful. It’ll be a breath of fresh air. When Los Angeles throws the Olympics, it boosts development here.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan and Grace Nyeke in Koreatown.

AYANNA RELEFORD
Las Vegas
“When I think of the Olympics I think of something different, some place far away.”

DAN TORRES
Downey
“What’s exciting about it is they build a lot of infrastructure for it, and after they leave we still have the infrastructure.”

FRENCHIE HARRIS
Los Angeles
“I think it’s fun. It hasn’t been here in a long time. I think the last time was in 1984. I think it’s going to bring a lot of tourists and a lot of dining spots. It’ll spur the economy.”

