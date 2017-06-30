TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think about the Senate’s health insurance plan?’

BRIAN KEITH West Hollywood “I assume [his health] plan has something to do with Trump’s philosophies and I don’t really agree with him. It doesn’t seem like he’s looking out for lower class people.”

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.

LENORA FORD-WATSON
Los Angeles
“I think it’s disgraceful, it has no heart. Fortunately, [the Republicans] are hurting their own constituents.”

West Hollywood
“I personally feel like it’s better than Obamacare. … Obamacare was good in its season, but I don’t believe it was designed to last forever.”

RACHEL MAYENDE
Los Angeles
“Well, I feel like what we have now is our best solution at the moment. I feel like it shouldn’t be done. It’s just a waste of time and a waste in general.”

