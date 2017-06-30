STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think about the Senate’s health insurance plan?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
LENORA FORD-WATSON
Los Angeles
“I think it’s disgraceful, it has no heart. Fortunately, [the Republicans] are hurting their own constituents.”
West Hollywood
“I personally feel like it’s better than Obamacare. … Obamacare was good in its season, but I don’t believe it was designed to last forever.”
RACHEL MAYENDE
Los Angeles
“Well, I feel like what we have now is our best solution at the moment. I feel like it shouldn’t be done. It’s just a waste of time and a waste in general.”