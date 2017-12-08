TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What are your thoughts on the Republican’s tax bill?’

JEVONE MOORE Los Angeles “Taking away the home interest deduction will crush the middle class. … These changes will cost a lot of folks money.”

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman at the Compton Town Center.

TONY BOUTTE
Compton
“I’m a concerned citizen and I feel they should re-write the proposal on this tax thing. People should look at what’s going on with the presidency and our nation. … It’s going to put me in a bind.”

LUCIOUS McGEE III
Compton
“I think the tax bill should be reversed. It’s favorable to only people who make over $200,00 a year. I don’t think that’s fair.”

REV. BOBBY NEWMAN
Compton
“I’m sort of in a dilemma about it. … Some of my colleagues believe it’s going to benefit us as a black community much better. I’ve got to wait to see how that’s going to come out.”

 

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search