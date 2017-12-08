STREET BEAT: ‘What are your thoughts on the Republican’s tax bill?’

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman at the Compton Town Center.
TONY BOUTTE Compton “I’m a concerned citizen and I feel they should re-write the proposal on this tax thing. People should look at what’s going on with the presidency and our nation. … It’s going to put me in a bind.”
LUCIOUS McGEE III Compton “I think the tax bill should be reversed. It’s favorable to only people who make over $200,00 a year. I don’t think that’s fair.”
REV. BOBBY NEWMAN Compton “I’m sort of in a dilemma about it. … Some of my colleagues believe it’s going to benefit us as a black community much better. I’ve got to wait to see how that’s going to come out.”