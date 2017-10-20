STREET BEAT: ‘When should video from police body cameras be made public?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-Wilshire District.
PAULETTE JACKSON Los Angeles “They should release it immediately. I am no friend to cover-ups because I know exactly what [officials] do. I don’t trust the police department reviewing things so they can change the narrative of what went on.”
NAGUS ELEZAR Los Angeles “I would say immediately because they shouldn’t be trying to hide anything. Revealing the footage is part of their job; they work for us. Why shouldn’t we know immediately?”
BRITNEY BOWMAN Mid-City “Right away; because it makes more sense and they’ll have less time to doctor the video or change the story. The untampered video is the biggest evidence [the public] has.”
MARGARET O’SULLIVAN Los Angeles “They should release it all the time and immediately. Just because they should.”
NANETTE RIVAMONTE Miracle Mile “I think the moment they take it, if it’s requested, it should be released. What reason do they have to hold on to it?”
LISA BERNETT West Hollywood “I’m concerned about [social media] sensationalism and the negative culture of the public; there is a mob mentality. That’s what concerns me.”