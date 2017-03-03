TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘What did you think of the Academy Awards?’

WAYNE HOWARD Los Angeles “Besides the blunder, everything was good up until that. I think they stole a moment from “Moonlight.”
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles.

STAN W. Mid City “I thought it was pretty good actually. No, better than good. I liked Kimmel. I loved JT – Justin Timberlake – and then I really loved the speech that Viola gave.”

ANDREA CINQUE Santa Monica “Well, obviously, I think it was a trip because of how it ended with the best picture being messed up. It was awkward.”

SARISA C. Los Angeles “I thought it was good. The food falling from the sky was interesting; and I thought Jimmy Kimmel was good; and of course, the ending with the switch – that was a little out of nowhere.”

