STREET BEAT: ‘What did you think of the Grammy Awards?’

AMEERAH SALEEM Los Angeles “It seems typical who they covered. I think Beyoncé was snubbed for best album of the year.”
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Miracle Mile area.

ALLISON REEVES Hollywood “I thought it was good. I thought Beyoncé’s performance was excellent. I think that people were hating on her, but I thought that it was excellent.”

PAUL HEINZ Los Angeles “I think the Grammys is antiquated. It’s out of date. It’s out of touch. It doesn’t represent what the people think and what the people feel.”

WARNER RAGLAND Studio City “I love it. I’m from Chicago, so it was great to see Chance the Rapper do something … as an independent artist to take home so many Grammys.”

