STREET BEAT: ‘What did you think of the L.A. election results?’

DENNIS COMRAD Culver City “I hope they use the [Measure H] money wisely because [the homeless] are getting more aggressive and I’m tired of them begging for money.”
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid City area of Los Angeles.

SHEBAH ZION Beverly Hills “I’m not into Garcetti. I think he should do more to fix the city. Mayor Bradley was better.”

CARELL AUGUSTUS Los Angeles “I’m happy with the results. I wanted Garcetti to be the mayor again. I just wish there was a bigger turnout.”

SHAWNA CHARLES Los Angeles “Nobody has time to pay attention to the city election because of all the stuff that Trump is pulling. … I’m happy with Garcetti, … but I think he needs to stop letting big developers take over the city.”

