STREET BEAT: ‘What did you think of the L.A. election results?’

Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid City area of Los Angeles.
SHEBAH ZION Beverly Hills “I’m not into Garcetti. I think he should do more to fix the city. Mayor Bradley was better.”
CARELL AUGUSTUS Los Angeles “I’m happy with the results. I wanted Garcetti to be the mayor again. I just wish there was a bigger turnout.”
SHAWNA CHARLES Los Angeles “Nobody has time to pay attention to the city election because of all the stuff that Trump is pulling. … I’m happy with Garcetti, … but I think he needs to stop letting big developers take over the city.”