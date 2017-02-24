STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of Trump’s first month as president?’
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.
MALCOLM PHILLIPS
Mid City
“He is who we thought he’d be. He’s doing exactly what he said he’d do.”
NAVEEN SASALU
Los Angeles
“A lot of things happening in one month. Maybe it could have been smoother if he didn’t try to do so much in one month.”
RYAN MORIARTY
Los Angeles
“I think he’s a strategist and I think [the last month] is way worse then the media is portraying. …He’s creating a perfect landscape to apply his Republican agenda.”