STREET BEAT: ‘What do you think of Trump’s first month as president?’

DEJUAN LOFTON Los Angeles “I think he’s a clown: He’s just having fun. He’s not really doing anything that we need him to do — it’s a big playground for him.”
Compiled by Billie Jordan in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

MALCOLM PHILLIPS Mid City “He is who we thought he’d be. He’s doing exactly what he said he’d do.”

NAVEEN SASALU Los Angeles “A lot of things happening in one month. Maybe it could have been smoother if he didn’t try to do so much in one month.”

RYAN MORIARTY Los Angeles “I think he’s a strategist and I think [the last month] is way worse then the media is portraying. …He’s creating a perfect landscape to apply his Republican agenda.”

