STREET BEAT: ‘What do you want to see in the next California governor?’

Compiled by Dorany Pineda in Leimert Park.
Charles Johnson III
South Los Angeles
“[Someone who promotes] a more diverse area and a more open society.”
Tammy Williams
Villa Park
“More preservation and conservation of African-American communities. More funds going towards our historical and cultural districts, our cultural landmarks and monuments…”
Taminka Braxton
Los Angeles
“[Someone who] understands the importance of health care, public schools and the importance of education, especially for the parents and the children who have special needs … and less money going to the jail systems…”