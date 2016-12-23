STREET BEAT: ‘What is your favorite Christmas memory?’

Compiled by Debra Varnado in Jefferson Park and Arlington Heights.
J. Curtis Jefferson Park “In Milwaukee, in the winter of 1969. I was adopted and very happily so. I was fortunate; a nice lady … adopted me from birth, at two days old. It worked out very well for me.”
Shamor Charles Jefferson Park “One Christmas my auntie invited everybody from my mom and dad’s sides of the family to come to her house. Everyone came and brought different dishes. … We had all types of food and family members we didn’t know we had.”
Katya Creason Koreatown “In 2006, I got to sit down next to my grandma and watch her watch other family open the presents, and even though she was already ill, I got to see the joy it brought to her eyes.”