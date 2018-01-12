TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

STREET BEAT: ‘How will the Inglewood stadium affect surrounding neighborhoods?’

Calvin Hill Inglewood “It's going to bring money, but a whole lot of traffic. The traffic is going to be bad, but the money is going to work out.”

Compiled by Dennis J. Freeman on Market Street in Inglewood.

 

David Jones
Inglewood
“It’s good for Inglewood, but I don’t see any impact on the citizens or any financial gain for us. … I don’t see the city of Inglewood giving us something back.”

Everlyn Whitney
Inglewood
“It’ll bring more people into the neighborhoods and more spending in the area. But the prices are going to be higher, I think.”

Tyrone Horne
Inglewood
“You just have to wait and see as it progresses. There are a lot of people against it. [But] everything deserves a chance. I think it could be big for Inglewood.”

 

 

«
»

West

13 April, 2018

Inglewood schools try to fight through financial m…

INGLEWOOD — Almost six years after the state took over oversight of the Inglewoo…

13 April, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: City Year L.A. helps students…

City Year believes in the potential of all students, especially those from low-i…

Culver City

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

06 April, 2018

Kamlager wins 54th Assembly District seat

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Community College District trustee Sydney Kamlager is …

East

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Herald American

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Lynwood

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Northeast

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

The Press

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010