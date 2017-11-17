Students learn about LAX opportunities at Career Day

LOS ANGELES — More than 750 local high school students were introduced to careers in the aviation industry at the second annual LAX Aviation Career Day Nov. 8 hosted by Los Angeles World Airports and Los Angeles Unified School District.

The event occurred at the LAX’s Flight Path Museum and Learning Center, and was an opportunity to raise awareness of aviation-related careers and curriculums many colleges offer for a future career in the air and space industry.

“LAX Aviation Career Day is an incredible opportunity for local high school students to interact with pilots, astronauts, aircraft engineers, law enforcement officials and other key players in aviation, to learn about exciting careers in the industry,” said airport Deputy Executive Director and Chief of External Affairs Trevor Daley. “We hope that today’s event sparks the interest of these students and that one day some of them will be back to be part of the Los Angeles World Airports team, whether in operations, with an airline, or in one of the multitude of other careers we have here at the airport and throughout the aviation industry.”

LAX Aviation Career Day featured more than 30 exhibitors including United Airlines, American Airlines, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the national Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, Los Angeles Airport Police, aviation maintenance companies and other aviation/aerospace companies.

At the event, student met pilots, flight attendants and aviation law enforcement professionals, and viewed interactive exhibits, toured helicopters and Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and saw live demonstrations.

LAX Aviation Career Day students participated from schools in the LAX area, to as far away as Anaheim. Participating schools included Manual Arts High School, STEM Academy of Hollywood, West Adams Preparatory High School, Roosevelt High School, Inglewood High School, Culver City High School, El Segundo High School, St. Bernard High School and Canyon High School Aviation Academy in Anaheim.