Study Shakes Up California’s Earthquake Predictions: Why Our Risk Is Now Higher

Scientists have long had their eyes on “The Big One,” a magnitude-8 earthquake that is set to strike the San Andreas fault at any time. A new study published in Nature Research is adding to this earthquake anticipation, predicting that the Newport-Inglewood fault is also at risk for a gigantic tremble — one that could immediately send large sections of coastline underwater.

Researchers found evidence suggesting that earthquakes of magnitude 6.8 to 7.5 were caused by the Newport-Inglewood/Rose Canyon System centuries ago, reported the Los Angeles Times. The study focused on Seal Beach, concluding that the area likely fell between 1.5 and three feet as soon as the earthquake hit. And while it’s true that 90% of natural disasters, including earthquakes, involve some kind of flooding, this would take water devastation to a whole new level.

“It’s not just a gradual sinking,” Robert Leeper, lead author on the study and geology graduate student at UC Riverside, told the Los Angeles Times. “This is boom — it would drop. It’s very rapid sinking.”

This information also led researchers to believe that the fault is more active than scientists originally thought. Leeper told the Los Angeles Times that this fault’s movements could cause an earthquake every 700 years. Original data showed that a major earthquake hit the area once every 2,300 years. By understanding the potential frequency of these earthquakes, coastal residents can better anticipate these natural events, explained Leeper.

“Earthquakes can happen at any time,” he said. “We can’t predict them. All we can do is try to understand how often they occur in the past, and be prepared for when the next one does occur.”

Much like the San Andreas fault, the Newport-Inglewood fault runs under densely populated areas, from the Westside of Los Angeles to the Orange County coast. Many residents in disaster-prone areas take measures to safeguard their home and property from storms and earthquakes. For example, impact resistant windows are installed to protect category five winds and debris damage.

These protections, however, can only go so far. Even most homeowner’s insurance policies that cover hail, tornado, and wind damage require additional coverage for earthquakes and floods. Such coverage may not be affordable for all California residents. While the precise frequency of earthquakes along the coast’s major faults is unknown, any immediate results could be devastating to these people.

“It’s something that would happen relatively instantaneously,” Matt Kirby, the professor who worked with Leeper, told the Daily Mail. “Probably today if it happened, you would see seawater rushing in.”