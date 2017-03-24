Summer McBride to fill vacant Culver City school board seat

CULVER CITY — The Culver City school board has appointed Summer McBride to replace Sue Robins on the board.

Robins has resigned from the board, effective March 30 because her family is moving to Portland, Maine. McBride will serve the remainder of Robins term, which ends in November 2018.

McBride is the mother of two El Rincon Elementary School students and two Culver City Middle School students, as well as one future Office of Child Development preschooler.

She told the board during a meeting March 14 that she is passionate about the district and has spent the last eight years working with many in the Culver City community to support the efforts and goals of all students, teachers, staff and families.

McBride has served as first vice president of the Culver City Council of PTAs, as corresponding secretary of the El Rincon PTA, a member of the El Rincon School Site Council, a member of the district’s Inclusion, Respect and Diversity Task Force, president of the El Rincon PTA and executive vice president of the El Rincon PTA.

McBride said she was looking forward to working collaboratively with the current board and superintendent to establish policies and procedures to guide district actions while representing the interests of the district’s diverse community, recently ranked the fourth most diverse in the United States.

McBride is scheduled to be sworn in at the board’s April 25 meeting.

She was selected from 16 applicants to the board.

“Please join us in welcoming Ms. McBride to the Culver City school board where we hope her vision for excellence will impact the lives of every student, at every school, every single day in Culver City,” Superintendent Josh Arnold said.