Super Bowl repeat predicted between Patriots, Falcons

The time has come. Football teams across the country are gearing up for the 2017 season.

As training camp is fast approaching, here’s a preview who I believe is the best in each division — their strengths and weaknesses and ultimately who has the best chance at making it to the 2018 Super Bowl?

Starting with the division of the reigning NFL champions, the AFC East, we know the New England Patriots are the favorites to win this division. Since defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 50, in what will go down in history as arguably one of the greatest comebacks or greatest collapses ever, New England has actually become a better team.

They will have intense competition for reserve roles at the offensive skill positions. Can the Patriots, who are viewed as favorites, repeat as Super Bowl champions? After they loaded up in the offseason, expectations are as high as they’ve been in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

The NFC South is where the Atlanta Falcons reside. I still feel the Falcons are the true team to beat and they are my favorites to win this division. Their offense will still be one of the best in the league, and they have a very young and fast defense that will likely be better than last year considering most of their defensive players were rookies or second-year players.

Though Tampa Bay got considerably better, they will not win the division but will be second. The Falcons have an intense battle pending for the starting right guard position on the offensive line while Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe anchor the defensive line. The health of key players like wide receiver Julio Jones, corner back Desmond Trufant and first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley will be the storyline.

Jones said he plans to be fully ready after undergoing surgery on his left foot. He played with a foot injury most of last season so there should be no concern.

The NFC East is always a competitive division. The Dallas Cowboys shocked everyone with their breakout rookie Dak Prescott, but they lost a bit on defense and their offense will not be enough for them to repeat last year, giving the New York Giants the edge.

The Giants now have depth at tight end, added wide receiver Brandon Marshall in free agency and Evan Engram in the draft. Paul Perkins is the starting running back. We’ll see how much of a difference they make.

The NFC North is not great but one team stands out every season. The Green Bay Packers are my favorites. Aaron Rogers is always spectacular. As far as their defense, if the Packers don’t come out of training camp with one new starting corner back, something probably went wrong. They signed Davon House and drafted Kevin King and both should start if they hope to improve.

The NFC West is not threatening so my favorite is the Seattle Seahawks. Clearly they are the better team but can they put the offseason drama behind them and compete for a Super Bowl while their core is still together? Corner back DeShawn Shead is likely to start on the physically unable to perform list, so they have competition for that starting right corner back position, opposite Richard Sherman.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are my favorites in the AFC North. They are as deep at wide receiver as any other position so they will have big decisions to make. The offensive explosion with wide receiver Martavis Bryant back in the lineup was an offseason storyline. They should be focused on their defensive rebuild. It will feature draft picks from the past three years, plus a pack of veterans.

The AFC South and West are divisions where my favorite is a toss-up. I give the Houston Texans a slight lead in the South because of their defense. They should watch out because the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are coming. The Titans are in position for success with quarterback Marcus Mariota leading the way. They added running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and addressed the defense.

The West houses the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Oakland had numerous key contributors last year and ended a 13-season playoff drought. They seem primed to make a Super Bowl run so long as quarterback Derek Carr is fully healed from his broken right fibula but the 26th ranked defense needs to be better up the middle.

In Super Bowl 51, I predict a repeat between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons with the Falcons seeking redemption.

Shaquita Newton is a sports blogger. She can be reached at superstarproductions622@gmail.com.