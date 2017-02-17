Superintendent stresses safety in letter to parents

CULVER CITY — The superintendent of the Culver City Unified School District has sent a letter to families within the district in the wake of changes in the political landscape of the country, particularly pertaining to immigration policies.

“With one of the most diverse public school systems in the nation, Culver City Unified believes that it’s the differences between our students that help shape their learning and their character, and propel them to unparalleled heights in college and careers,” the letter from Superintendent Joshua Arnold said.

“Our diversity is our strength. To this end, our district aims to protect this diversity and is providing resources to students and families who may be anxious, or have questions, about a changing landscape of Immigration policies and practices in our country.

Arnold said that students cannot learn if they don’t feel safe at school and told parents the district was taking steps to make certain all students felt safe on campus.

Arnold said Drew Sotelo, the district’s director of student and family services, has been responding to questions about citizenship pathways before and throughout this school year.

In the letter, Arnold said the district has received a number of questions recently about everything from travel plans to family deportation. He said the district has developed partnerships with immigration law firms and university law experts to provide pro bono services to families who may need them.

He added that over the past few months, student groups and action networks have formed to provide friends and families with resources and workshops as federal law shifts and changes.

The district also recently convened an inclusion, diversity and respect task force comprised of 30 students, parents, staff and community members whose purpose is to provide perspective and suggest solutions to address the complex problem of student safety.

“Culver City Unified remains steadfast in the position detailed in our Safety For All Resolution which affirms the district’s commitment to our schools being safe places from any effort to deny civil or human rights,” Arnold’s letter said. “We do not collect, and will never ask about, a student’s immigration status, just as we do not record one’s religion or sexual orientation.”

“Our charge is to educate the students of Culver City. All of them.”