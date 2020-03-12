Sweet Alice Harris remains a beacon of light in Watts

WATTS — March is Women’s History Month and one woman who is championed as a local hero in the Southland is Sweet Alice Harris.

For 55 years, Harris, 85, has shined as an unwavering beacon of light in the community of Watts.

The community organizer has been a tireless crusader giving away tons of food, clothing and toys.

Smiles of joy light up the faces of Watts residents when Harris and dozens of volunteers hand out turkeys each Thanksgiving. There’s also an annual Christmas giveaway where she distributes shiny new bikes to the children and at the beginning of the school year children receive backpacks full of school supplies.

Harris is currently working on giving out 500 hams for Mother’s Day May 10. Grateful mothers line up early to receive their hams and thank her for her generosity at the annual event.

But that’s not all. Over five decades, Harris has helped to establish an education center, an emergency shelter, a home for the mentally ill, a computer lab and a residence for college students. She also conducts classes in parenting, anger management and domestic violence.

Harris is the founder and executive director of Parents of Watts, which was incorporated in 1979. It operates more than 15 programs in eight houses purchased by Harris over the years.

The organization provides tutoring, health seminars and parenting classes, emergency food and shelter for the homeless, literacy courses, drug counseling, college and career preparation and housing assistance.

Watts residents who need help flock to the community organizer’s door on the shady, tree-lined street of Lou Dillon Avenue. Harris never turns anyone away.

“I stop whatever I am doing when someone in trouble knocks on my door,” said Harris, who exudes a motherly, folksy charm that has endeared her to residents.

That’s because Harris herself is no stranger to trouble. Born in Gadsden, Alabama in 1935, Harris, the daughter of a minister, gave birth to a baby at the age of 13 and another at 14. She would have 14 children, nine of whom are still living.

“Everybody thought I was a disgrace,” recalls Harris, whose pastor father died when she was 13. “People used to refer to me as ‘the bad girl.’ I couldn’t go back to school and I was too young to have a job.”

But Ann and Marvin Cohen, a wealthy Jewish couple, changed her life when they hired her as a babysitter for their children, who were then 3 and 4. Realizing that Harris was bright but couldn’t read, the couple hired a reading tutor for her. When they learned she wanted to become a beautician, they paid for her lessons four days a week and had their chauffeur drive her to cosmetology school.

The couple said that there was only one thing they asked for in return: that Harris vow to help the less fortunate, words that Harris never forgot.

After living in Detroit, Harris sold her successful beautician business and moved to Watts in 1958 where she stayed in the Jordan Downs housing projects. She married Allen Harris, a pipe fitter.

“When I first came to Watts, I saw it needed help,” Harris said, deciding that she refused to move even after the flames of the 1965 riots left Watts a burnt out shell.

Aware that a medical school was lacking in South Los Angeles, Harris turned to Councilwoman Rita Walters for help. Harris was instrumental in rallying parents to help build the King/Drew Medical Magnet High School of Medicine and Science for aspiring medical students, even though the school board felt that there were not enough young people with eligible grades able to attend.

“I gave a community barbecue and I told the parents, ‘They said we don’t have youth smart enough to become medical students.’ If you give me one year, I want you to come back and show me some [improved] grades,” Harris said.

“I ran off 300 applications and we got over 100 students to fill them out that wanted to go to a medical high school.”

A year later, Harris invited the media, civic leaders, the parents, students and members of the school board to attend the barbecue.

“The supervisor and the president of the school board came,” Harris said. “I had the students stand up. I had a packet full of applications. I said, ‘This package contains the applications filled out by young people in this community to have a medical magnet high school in Watts.’

“It took us 1 ½ years, but the students pulled up their grades that would make them eligible to attend a medical school in Watts.”

And the King/Drew Medical Magnet High School of Medicine and Science school was built.

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer