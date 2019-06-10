Taco truck provides new option for airport travelers

LOS ANGELES — Travelers ready to taste some of the best Mexican food that Los Angeles has to offer can do so right after they touch down at Los Angeles International Airport now that Leo’s Xpress Food Truck is open for business in Terminal 4.

The truck is the newest local food concept by global restaurateur HMSHost and its airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprise partner, Havana House.

“At LAX, we are committed to showcasing the flavors, businesses and cultures of Los Angeles, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than putting an incredibly popular local taco truck in one of our terminals,” said Jeffrey Utterback, deputy executive director of commercial development at the airport. “Part of creating a world-class airport experience is providing exceptional choices in food and dining, and Leo’s Xpress taco truck brings the best of Los Angeles to our guests and employees, while also providing an opportunity for a new local concessionaire to do business at LAX.”

Leo’s Xpress has a menu that features freshly made tacos, quesadillas, burritos, alambras and tortas. The al pastor tacos are a customer favorite. Travelers also have the option of ordering a side of Mexican rice, pinto beans or a garden salad with cilantro vinaigrette with each item.

Another highlight is the all-day breakfast menu featuring breakfast burritos, breakfast tacos and huevos rancheros.

“Tacos are a traveler favorite and now we’re excited to bring a truly authentic LA taqueria experience to LAX world travelers as part of our rotating food truck program,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Amy Dunne. “HMSHost is thrilled to partner with Leo’s Xpress and Los Angeles World Airports to add even more unique local flavors to the airport and this wildly popular food truck.”

“It’s all in the flavor, really. Everything has been tested and measured for success,” said Leo’s Xpress President Willie Rodriguez. “We love street food, and we love Los Angeles and that’s just it. Our recipes are a product of our environment.”

Open from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, Leo’s Xpress is a delicious option for people traveling through Terminal 4. Located in HMSHost’s stationary food truck in the Terminal 4 food hall on the Upper/Departures Level post-security, Leo’s Xpress is providing guests with an iconic and unforgettable Los Angeles experience.

