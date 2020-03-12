Tales of love, laughter abound at storytelling workshop

BALDWIN HILLS — Eight storytellers delighted a packed audience at the Baldwin Hills Branch Library recently as each performer regaled the crowd with a variety of heartfelt stories that highlighted the triumphs and foibles of their lives that drew laughter, gasps of surprise and loud applause.

“Tell Me a Story,” a storytelling workshop for senior citizens that is currently celebrating its 17th year, is a weekly feature at the library that continues to attract women and men from all walks of life and all nationalities.

Created by award-winning professional storyteller and former librarian Barbara Clark, the students learn how to effectively write their memoirs, how to sharpen their storytelling techniques and receive valuable tips on how to improve their stage presence.

With each senior harboring a goldmine of treasured memories, humorous anecdotes and long-buried secrets, the Baldwin Hills Library community room was filled with anticipation as each storyteller rose to face the audience and share precious life lessons learned.

Participant Margaret Mitchell’s story, titled “Bees Come to Visit,” recounted her frustrating encounters with a hive of pesky bees that constantly buzzed in her yard and how she wistfully wished them well after they suddenly disappeared.

“Hortense Arms and Legs” by Johna Madigan, recounted her stay in a dysfunctional apartment complex.

“The Journey,” by Martine Brousse, recalled the valuable life lessons she learned after she met family members for the first time, her tempestuous relationship with her mother and her efforts to teach herself how to swim.

“Learning to Drive,” by Ruth Walters, recounted how she gained independence by taking driving lessons, even though her husband attempted to discourage her plans.

“Tequila and a Side of Brandy,” by Kathy Falco, fondly recalled her female Dachshund named Tequila, the life of the party, and the high-strung Brandy, a red-haired puppy who helped her realize that every day is to be lived with joy.

“Beulah’s Garden,” by Donna Richardson, recounted a tale of Richardson’s grandmother’s neighbor, whose beautiful garden blossomed with luxurious flowers all year long but fueled gossip because her numerous husbands continued to disappear.

“Grown Folk’s Business,” by Laura Duncan, unearthed a surprising long-buried family secret that revealed that their father was half Caucasian.

And “My Heart,” by former Compton College football coach Art Perkins, recounted how he chased a mysterious young lady for months, which elicited laughter from the audience before Perkins announced that he and the illusive lady had been happily married for 36 years.

Clark, 85, an award-winning storyteller and spoken word artist who was recognized for her work with seniors by KCET-TV with its “Unsung Hero of the Year” award and was featured in the KCET program “Telling LA,” said it is a joy to conduct the workshop where seniors are eager to share so many fascinating and intriguing stories about their lives.

“I teach them how to take the memories and life experiences and turn them into structured stories suitable for performing,” said Clark, who says she has a formula she uses to develop the stories. “What is gratifying for me is watching people discover their own capabilities.

“Most people come to the workshop and say, ‘I don’t think I have a story to tell,’ and they doubt their capabilities. Some of them have been told all their lives that they can’t do certain things and have been told, ‘You’re not capable — you don’t have the ability.’ But coming to the workshop gives them confidence.

“For some of them, telling their story is cathartic because they’re getting something off of their chests,” Clark said. “For others, it is just a way to share good memories.”

Clark said that her students spend the first three months in the workshop writing.

“They write the story according to my outline, and then I critique the story and they give it back to me for their final approval. Then they have to learn the story. After that, I instruct them in working on their stage presence.”

Clark said that some of her students experience stage fright before facing a crowd.

“I had a woman come into the workshop who said, ‘I can’t stand in front of the audience. I have panic attacks.’ She had an anxiety attack halfway through the rehearsal, but I helped to coach her through her anxiety. The next time she appeared in front of an audience, she finished her story and she hasn’t had a panic attack since.”

Mitchell, 75, who has been a member of the workshop for three years, said, “I had to learn how to take my life experiences and create a story that people would find entertaining and informative. Hopefully, my stories will help to change their perspective in the way that they see events in their own lives.”

“Clark is such a wonderful mentor,” said Walters, 68, who grew up in Trinidad. “She coaches you from appearing shy in front of an audience to instructing you in exactly how to speak and stand.”

Ann Buxie, 71, who eagerly handed out green programs to audience members, said she had been a member of the workshop for five years.

“I’ve performed about eight of my stories,” she recalled. “When you are up there telling your story, something happens. You become known.

“The workshop is a fabulous opportunity to not only explore who you are through developing your story, but also to be in a community of people who are also exploring their lives,” she continued. “To me, it’s a healing experience. We need to understand each other.”

“We have to get past the first take we have of someone and hearing each other’s stories helps to accomplish that.” “Once people gain the confidence that they can do this, there is no stopping them,” said Clark.

The “Tell Me a Story” workshop is located at the Institute of Musical Arts at 3210 W. 54th St. The class meets every Thursday.

For more information, access the website at www.imalosangeles.com.