Tea Hecht wins spelling bee

CULVER CITY — Tea Hecht stood tall and confidently spelled the word distinct to take home the annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee title Feb. 5 at Linwood E. Howe Elementary School.

The fourth-grader from El Marino Language School finished atop 23 other spellers — four students from each of the district’s five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School competed.

There was plenty of drama as the spellers tackled such tough words as “hieroglyphs,” “accommodate,” “mollify,” and “witticism” before a winner was crowned.

Hecht took home a first-place trophy and a $200 cash prize courtesy of the Culver City Education Foundation. She will advance to the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee, which will be held at 4 p.m. on March 13 in Alhambra. The winner of that competition will advance to the state spelling bee in Sonoma in May.

Second-place finisher George Skinner, a fifth-grader from Linwood E. Howe, received a trophy and $150 in cash, while third-place finisher Kenji Takano-Chong, a fifth-grader from El Marino Language School, went home with a trophy a $100 cash prize.

Wave Staff Report

