Teen pilot has feet on the ground as he plans for college

COMPTON — A local teen known for completing an 8,000-mile voyage in the sky while becoming the youngest black pilot in the United States is now making grown-up decisions, planning to focus on graduating from high school and attending aviation college instead of flying around world.

At 16, Isaiah Cooper burst into the spotlight in July 2016 when he set off flying from Compton to Washington state, then to Maine, down to Florida and then back to Compton.

Clocking eight hours a day in the air and enduring terribly bad weather and technology difficulties, Cooper flew more than 8,000 miles in 13 days, setting a world’s record and becoming the youngest black male to fly across the continental United States.

Meeting tons of local and national celebrities, Cooper made it on the pages of Vibe, BlackAmericaWeb, Essence and on most of the local television news channels. His face could be seen on billboards in his neighborhood.

“I can’t go many places in Compton without being recognized,” Cooper said. “After being posted on billboards and on the news, it gave me a much broader perspective. Having met all of these celebrities and business people, I want to be my own boss and make my own decisions.”

Soon after all of his fame, a GoFundMe campaign (a crowd-sharing platform allowing people to raise money for special projects or challenging circumstances) was created by his mentor, Robin Petgrave.

For more than 10 years, Petgrave sparked the flame in Cooper to reach for the stars, through his aviation program that has graduated both male and female Compton teenagers into careers in medicine and aviation. However, today, he wants to disassociate himself from the GoFundMe campaign to focus on graduating. Cooper also decided to separate himself from Petgrave and now flies from Beach Cities Aviation in Hawthorne instead of Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum (TAM), the Compton-based youth aviation program that taught him to fly.

“I got into a disagreement with Robin and I’m currently flying someplace else,” Cooper said. “I’m focused on graduating in June and going to aviation college.”

Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University is where both Cooper and his mother Natalia Knox aspire to attend. But with flying lessons, piloting around the world and aviation college, there are costs that are involved with getting to the finish line.

“Isaiah was heartbroken when he wasn’t able to finish what he started,” his mother said. “He doesn’t want people to continue sending money to the GoFundMe page, which was set up by Robin. He still wants to pursue his license, he needs more schooling and more funding.

“This year, he really has to try to do this solo. I’m trying to keep him focused and I’m pushing him to not give up on his dream.”

The Embrey-Riddle undergraduate programs tuition for associate and bachelor degrees is between $20,000 and $25,000 per year.

This year the school celebrates its 40th year with more than 2,650 students attending. The institution has graduated Alvin Drew, a black NASA astronaut who has flown on two space flights.

Cooper would like to be in great company and understands that education will be the route to take you there.

He still lives across the street from the aviation base, being home schooled only for the past two years doesn’t afford him much time with other teens his own age. He’s thinking of graduation, prom, girls and the future and where it will take him.

“When I fly, it gives me a sense of freedom,” Cooper said. “Most of time, I’m boxed in, like in a cage. In order to fly solo, it all depends on your thinking process. You have to make sure you’re able to make quick decisions in that cockpit.”