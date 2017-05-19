Terminal relocations running ahead of schedule

LOS ANGELES — The biggest shuffling of airline gates in the history of Los Angeles International Airport moved closer to completion May 15, with Avianca, Spirit and InterJet airlines wrapping up their terminal shifts and Delta Air Lines nearing the end of its major relocation effort.

LAX officials said many of the moves were running on or ahead of schedule.

As of Monday afternoon Avianca had relocated its arrivals and departures to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, also known as Terminal B. Passengers now will check in at Terminal 3 and walk to Terminal B.

All Spirit operations had moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5.

InterJet relocated from Terminal 2 to Terminal B. Passengers now will check in at Terminal 3 and walk to Terminal B.

Delta Air Lines continued its move of three gates from Terminal 5 to Terminal 2.

“With night number two of the airline relocation complete, we are in the home stretch of the largest terminal switch in LAX history,” said Trevor Daley, deputy executive director for external affairs for Los Angeles World Airports. “Our volunteers and airline partners are continuing their efforts to ensure a smooth transition for our guests, and we thank those flying in and out of LAX for their continued patience and understanding during the moving process.”

The final night of airline moves took place May 16 and 17. During that operation, Delta was expected to complete its relocation to Terminals 2 and 3; Air Canada was supposed to complete its move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 6; JetBlue was expected to move from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5; Hawaiian Airlines was moving from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5; and Southwest began to move its international flights to the Tom Bradley Terminal, with passengers checking in at Terminal 1 and being bused to Tom Bradley.

Officials urged all passengers to check with their airlines’ official website for the most accurate information on the location of their aircraft.

“Passengers are strongly encouraged to check in, print or download boarding passes before leaving for LAX, so they can be aware of the changes and arrive at the correct terminal for their departure,” the LAX statement said.

Passengers were also urged to arrive earlier than usual — three hours for a domestic flight, four hours for an international flight.

“When arriving at LAX, look up at new signage that will be updated nightly to reflect the moves, and which will identify the new airline terminal locations,” the statement said.

“Finally, passengers are reminded to ask for help if they have problems finding their flights. More than 200 volunteers are on hand, many of them in green vests that match a green-wrapped shuttle bus that will run on both the upper-and lower-level roadways to help transport passengers to their correct terminal,” the statement said.

Billed as “LAX on the Move,” what may be one of the biggest airline terminal relocations in U.S. aviation history began May 12 and featured eight airlines moving to different terminals overnight.

By the time the project is completed this week, 15 airlines will have relocated.