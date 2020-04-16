THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: It’s Joe Biden’s presidency to win or lose

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

Contributing Columnist

There was good news and bad news for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the same day. The good news was that his chief presidential foe, Sen. Bernie Sanders, threw in the towel.

Sanders then gave a rousing denunciation of President Donald Trump and urged his supporters to do everything possible to oust him. That meant backing Biden, which Sanders promised to do.

Biden, for his part, extended the olive branch to Sanders’ die-hard backers and said he “heard” them. Presumably, that meant he was on board with some parts of Sanders’ progressive agenda.

Then there was the other not-so-good news for Biden. This was yet another poll that showed him beating Trump in their November head-to-head presidential face off. But buried in the good numbers for Biden was a little tidbit that showed Republicans were far more revved up for Trump than Democrats were for Biden.

There was another worrisome note in the poll. That was that a significant number of Democrats thought that Trump would do a better job in handling the economy than Biden could.

That doesn’t mean that Biden will trounce Trump or go down to flaming defeat in November. There are many months ahead in the race with probably lots of twists and turn, intangibles, unknowns and probable surprises ahead for Biden.

With everyone’s eyes glued to the Covid-19 threat and the media almost exclusively locked in on it, this further clouds the election picture — for now.

What is well known is that many Democrats have always fervently believed that Biden is the only Democratic presidential contender who can beat Trump. Trump certainly thought that, too.

Back in January 2019, he called Biden his “most dangerous opponent.” He unleashed a barrage of grotesque tweets ridiculing Biden as low IQ, for his alleged garbled sentences and mental lapses.

He hectored and arm-twisted a couple of heads of state to try and destroy Biden by prodding them to investigate his son’s business dealings. That cost him impeachment. But Trump didn’t care. Biden had to be destroyed.

Trump didn’t succeed in that. However, that failure won’t stop him. He’ll almost certainly go after Biden’s past, which is cause for concern.

Biden’s alleged political sins — Anita Hill, the Iraq War, his anti-busing stance, his tout of the Clinton crime bill and his alleged propensity for being too touchy feely with women — have been repeatedly tossed up in his face. He’s been ruthlessly pounded for it.

In any other season, Biden’s past sins on these issues might be a potential deal breaker. What’s different this time around is that he doesn’t have a prayer of winning the Oval Office without energizing mid-income, college-educated suburban women and African-American voters in the five or six must-win states. A big, enthusiastic turnout from both groups is the only thing that can in part neutralize the big turnout Trump will get from his base in those states. They are less educated white male and female, blue collar and rural voters.

No amount of earthy, tough talk from Biden is going to crack that. So that brings it back to revving up blacks and middle class, educated white women to march to the polls in big numbers. The great lesson and mistake that should have been learned from 2016 is that banking on their loathing for everything that Trump represents won’t ensure their storming the polls to oust him.

Biden will have to convince them that he’s the real deal in the fight for racial and gender justice. This is a tall order that will get even taller if Biden’s past sins on race and gender are held against him.

Trump will have the bully pulpit of the presidency. He will again get piles of free media for any and every silly, inane utterance that he makes.

He will have a near united, take no prisoners Republican Party behind him. He will have lots of voter suppression ploys still in place in key must-win states to try and damp down the votes of blacks, Hispanics, and young persons that would likely go to the Democrats. He will have a king’s ransom in campaign cash. Even with the coronavirus shutdown of the economy, he’ll still brag about all the jobs and d economic prosperity under his watch. That makes him no pushover and the election no walkover for Biden.

Biden’s counter is a possible united and energized Democratic Party. He will have to pick well his vice presidential running mate who can try and help him accomplish two Houdini-like tricks.

One is either to win over or at least not alienate Sanders supporters. The other is to win over or not alienate just enough rural, blue collar, less educated whites in the five heartland states and Florida that will decide the White House.

That’s a heavy lift for Biden in the coming battle with Trump. It’s a battle that is Biden’s to win or lose.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of “What’s Right and Wrong with the Electoral College” (Middle Passage Press). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.