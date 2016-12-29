THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: Kicking the foreign war syndrome

Much was made in October 2011 by some critics that -’s announced scheduled Iraq withdrawal was much less than met the eye.

Their points of criticism were that 50,000 troops would stay in the country, at a cost of billions more of U.S. tax dollars, and there was no firm guarantee that the troops would go packing, one and all, any time soon.

The biggest criticism, though, was that Obama fudged on his campaign promise to end the war and remove all troops from the country by May 2010. He made the promise more than two years before that in 2008 during the presidential campaign.

The Obama Legacy

Fourth in a series

When he made it he was careful to note that he meant withdrawal of combat troops. By ending the war, he meant ending American direct involvement in ground action.

Many progressives and anti-war Democrats took his “end the war” pledge too literally; the nuances were either ignored, tuned out, or in a euphoric and wildly hopeful moment, distorted.

The Iraq withdrawal, by any measure, was a solid administration accomplishment. The six-year ground war with U.S. troops taking casualties, inflicting death and destruction on towns and villages, and heavy collateral damage, i.e. civilian deaths, stirred international, and regional hatred of the U.S., and reaffirmed the U.S. image as the bully boy of the world. The war was a colossal domestic and international disaster; and the mountainous lies and deception that Team Bush used to get and keep the U.S. in Iraq will be a permanent mark of historical disgrace and shame on the legacy of the George W. Bush presidency.

The 50,000 or so troops that would stay in the country for a time, however, was unfortunate, but deemed a necessity. The final withdrawal date of December 2011 spelled out in the U.S.-Iraqi treaty for the 50,000 could have easily been shaken by any number of events and contingencies.

The worst one being a full-blown descent into factional religious or civil war in the country with the U.S. forces caught in the middle. The troops were there supposedly to see that that didn’t happen and the training, intelligence and transportation and logistical support, supply for the Iraqi Army was intended to do just that.

Far more important, though, was the political consequences of the withdrawal. The Iraq War was never simply a military contest to get rid of a hated dictator. In a country that supposedly posed a massive threat to Israel and moderate Arab governments, it was a political war waged to assert American political dominance, control strategic oil resources, bolster the military hawk credentials of the Bush administration and boost Bush’s tenuous and sagging personal image and popularity on the home front.

Obama understood that as long as the bullets — American bullets — flew at Iraqi targets, the U.S. would continue to suffer the deeply flawed and failed political consequences of its overt military involvement in the country.

Obama learned another lesson, a negative one, from Bush’s Iraq folly. He did not declare “mission accomplished” as Bush earlier did with the withdrawal. The mission accomplished boast would be tantamount to declaring the war a U.S. victory.

To tout a war that should never have been fought and then fought for the wrong reasons, and in the wrong way, would have been laughable and insulting. The crucial point was the death and mayhem Iraqi civilians still suffered there was being wreaked on Iraqis by other Iraqis, not U.S. troops.

The Iraq war was an ugly and shameful page in U.S. history. Obama early on recognized that, and recognized that millions of Americans were furious and frustrated by it, and that the presidential candidate who would do something to change that would be cheered by Americans.

Obama deserved cheers. For progressives who cheered him the loudest for pledging to get out of Iraq during the campaign, there was no reason to stop cheering him for fulfilling that pledge in the White House. Obama’s Iraq withdrawal was a great deal.

Afghanistan, though, was another matter. In August 2007 then U.S. Sen. Obama, fresh on the presidential campaign trail, made an impassioned promise at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars to wage what he dubbed the war that has to be won. The war was the war in Afghanistan.

From those early speeches Obama was doggedly convinced that the Afghan war could be won, no matter the cost. He was willing to stake the credibility of his administration on that, no matter the price.

The price was high. Polls found that more Americans than ever said the war was pure folly. A majority of Obama’s most fervent backers said the same.

With the grumbles from liberal Democrats and progressives getting louder about Obama’s stance, Afghanistan loomed even larger as Obama and the Democratic Party’s Vietnam.

Unfortunately, Obama never solved the Afghan dilemma. He would leave office with a war still raging, an Afghan regime riddled with corruption and division, and Taliban and anti-U.S. opposition forces marking time until the day the U.S. packed up and left.

Afghanistan was a tough nut that would remain, if not a taint on Obama’s peace and diplomacy legacy, a troubling question mark about it.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of the forthcoming “The Obama Legacy” (Middle Passage Press). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.